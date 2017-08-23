PH survives rugged battle in ice hockey

KUALA LUMPUR: The Philippines won its bruising battle against Singapore, 7-2, for its second straight win Tuesday night in the 29th Southeast Asian Games ice hockey tournament at the Empire City Arena in Damansara Perdana.

The Filipinos emerged from the physical contest with a casualty in Nico Cadiz, who suffered a dislocated left shoulder, according to team manager Petronilo Tigaronita after the match.

They whipped Indonesia, 12-0, in their opening match last Monday and will be facing host Malaysia at 8 p.m. Wednesday before facing Thailand the succeeding day in the five-team, single-round tourney of the event making its debut in the regional sports showcase.