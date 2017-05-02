PH sustains good record in USTR watch list for 4 yrs

The Philippines was able to sustain its good record in United States’ intellectual property rights (IPR) watch list for four consecutive years.

In its US Trade Representative (USTR) 2017 Special 301 Report, the Philippines is not in the Priority Watch List nor in the Watch List, maintaining a clean record since 2014.

It was in 2014 when USTR lifted the country’s name in the watch list, after being listed in the report for 25 years since 1989.

The Special 301 Report is an annual review of the US on IPR protection and enforcement among US’ trading partners to protect the state’s inventors, creators, brands, manufacturers, and service providers.

Twelve countries were under the Priority Watch List this year which include Algeria, Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Russia, Thailand, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

Twenty-five countries were identified in the Watch List category, including Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Greece, Guatemala, Jamaica, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Romania, Switzerland, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Moreover, the USTR report identified that the Philippines has adopted laws and enforcement practices designed to prevent unauthorized camcoding, to avoid online piracy and broadcast piracy.