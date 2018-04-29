PH-Sweden Business Council launched

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Embassy of Sweden in the Philippines formally inaugurated on April 23 the Philippines-Sweden Business Council (PSBC) under the leadership of lawyer Leo Dominguez, its founding chairman.

The high-ranking guests who graced the inauguration are Dr. Francis Chua, Chairman Emeritus of the PCCI, George Barcelon, Chairman of PCCI, Alegria Limjoco, President of PCCI, His Exellency Harald Fries, Ambassador of Sweden to the Philippines, Undersecretary Rowel Barba of the Department of Trade and Industry, and Ambassador Delia Albert, Former Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary.

Georg Platzer of IKEA Philippines and Carl-Erik Leek of Saab, two major Swedish companies that have recently established operations in the Philippines, gave short messages on the business opportunities that their respective companies have found in the Philippines.

Swedish Ambassador Harald Fries warmly welcomed the inauguration of the PSBC, as it will further contribute to the promotion of trade and investment exchange between the two countries—an important task of the Embassy of Sweden in Manila since it re-opened in November 2016.

Under Dominguez’s leadership, the key objectives of the PSBC are to help fortify the economic and trade relations between Sweden and the Philippines; to be a channel of business and networking opportunities for Filipino and Swedish businesses; and to strengthen the linkages of PCCI in Sweden and vice versa.

The formation of the PSBC builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the PCCI and the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in November 2000, in which both chambers agreed to strengthen bilateral economic ties between the Philippines and Sweden.