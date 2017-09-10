PH-TAIWAN 7TH JOINT LABOR CONFERENCE

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd (third from left) and Taiwan Labor Minister Mei-Chu Lin (third from right) present the records of discussion of the Philippines-Taiwan 7th Joint Labor Conference held on September 5, at the Manila Hotel. Also joining the labor chiefs are (left to right) DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano, MECO Chairman Angelito Banayo, TECO Representative Dr. Gary Song Huann Lin and Workforce Development Agency-Ministry of Labor Director General Chiu-Kuei Huang.

Photo by Jomar Lagmay