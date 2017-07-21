THE Philippine government will continue to take bold and decisive steps in fighting terrorism to make sure that the country will not be a haven for extremists, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

“The Duterte administration recognized this early, and will continue to take bold and decisive steps to eliminate this nefarious threat, destroy their resource channels from illicit drugs and other crimes, and ensure that the Philippines will not be a haven for their operations,” the foreign affairs department said.

The DFA said the Philippine government would spare no effort to achieve its objective to ensure a safe and peaceful future for the Filipino people.

The statement of the DFA was in response to the publication of the Counterterrorism Report for 2016 by the US State Department showing the Philippines as among five countries where most terrorist attacks occurred in 2016.

READ: PH in list of countries with most terror attacks

According to the report domestic and international terrorism remained a serious problem in the country as shown by the existence of Islamic State-affiliated extremist groups, persistent kidnappings by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), and attacks on government forces and bombings.

“The Philippines takes note of the US State Department’s Counterterrorism Report for 2016, specifically the section on the Philippines. The report helps elucidate further the very clear and present danger posed by terrorism in the country,” the DFA added.