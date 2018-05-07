PH taking action on China – Cayetano

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano gave assurances that the government is taking all necessary diplomatic actions in responding to China’s actions in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

“We are taking diplomatic actions. Just because we are not announcing that we have filed diplomatic protest, or note verbale does not mean that we are not doing something,” Cayetano said in a radio interview on Sunday.

He said the objective of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration is the same as the goal of the previous administration—to protect the Philippines’ sovereign and economic rights.

Unlike the previous administration of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, the Duterte administration opted to resolve the issue without engaging in a shouting match with China, Cayetano said.

He noted that it was during the time of the previous administration when China occupied and reclaimed more areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The DFA chief said under Deterte, China stopped occupying uninhabited areas and Filipino fishermen were once again allowed to fish in the Panatag (Scarborough) shoal.

“In fact, if the Liberal Party (LP) won, China would (have) built structures in Scarborough, and our allies would not stop it because they do not intervene in territorial disputes,” Cayetano said.

He stressed that the government is not disregarding the latest development in the disputed waters but the problem cannot be solved between China and the Philippines alone.

“There is a need for all claimants like Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and China to talk. And we also have to talk to the west,” he said, referring to the western countries that also have interest in the area.

Cayetano cited the need to involve the United States in the issue because in the point of view of China, the US navy has gotten more aggressive.

Cayeteno said the problem is hot to get everybody to sit down and talk to resolve the issue.

“It’s not perfect, we are concerned and we are doing diplomatic actions,” he added.

He dismissed claims that the Philippines had given up its maritime claims because it is not protesting against China.

“We are not disregarding the developments. What we are saying is that this cannot be resolved by Philippines and China alone, all claimants need to discuss, try to address the issue,” Cayetano added.

Serious repercussions

Former solicitor general Florin Hilbay however warned that the Philippines’ “weak” stance on the “illegal” activities of China could have serious repercussions, including the possibility of Beijing having full control of the entire sea.

Hilbay said the Philippines has exclusive rights over the entire WPS, based on the July 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which means that all activities being conducted by China on the said waters are illegal.

The international court declared on July 12, 2016 that the Philippines had exclusive economic rights over reefs and waters that lie within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

“That is why if we said that the West Philippine Sea belongs to us, we are not making an opinion but stating an established court decision,” Hilbay said.

He warned that the tribunal’s ruling may be put to waste because of the refusal of the Duterte administration to assert its legal rights and filing a protest against China.

Reports said China deployed missiles in some of its outposts in the Spratly islands group including Philippine-claimed Panganiban (Mischief) Reef.

Hilbay said the government should come up with a strong response against China because failure to file a protest could mean that the Philippines is waiving its rights over the waters.

“It is important for the government to look at the issue in a long term stand point and it is important for us to keep on protesting and build coalition with other nations,” he added.

“The non-filing of protest and the statement that at least the missiles are not directed to us show a very week position of the government on this issue. The DFA and the office of the President should already be jumping in protest because the presence of those missiles is already a threat to our national interest and national security,” Hilbay added.