PH tankers plunge into action in Universiade

Gwangju: Universiade veteran and Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Jux Keaton Solita of University of Santo Tomas (UST) will spearhead the country’s campaign in the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games swimming competition at the National Taiwan Sports University Arena in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Solita wil be seeing action in the grueling men’s 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle. He’s also part of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team with David De Layola, Mark Hosana and Kobe Soguilon.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience competing against the world’s best swimmers. We’re here for exposure. We want our swimmers learn from these world-class athletes and share their experience to their fellow swimmers in the Philippines,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

In 200m freestyle, Solita will be up against Carlos Varas Soler of Chile, Andy Rodriguez of Uruguay, Fang Yi Lim of Singapore, Luis Rojas of Paraguay, Hendrik Uett of Estonia and Maround Waked of Lebanon, while in 1,500m event, he will face Aleem Mohammed of Tanzania and Cristofer Lanuza of Croatia.

Also seeing action are Palarong Pambansa record-breaker Christen Mercado of University of the Philippines (UP) in men’s 100m backstroke along with Arian Neil Puyo in men’s 50m backstroke, Mico Abina in men’s 50m freestyle, Nathan Cheng in men’s 800m freestyle and Martin Jacob Pupos in men’s 100m freestyle.

In the women’s division, Carmen Rose Matabuena of University of the East (400m freestyle), UP’s Joy Rodgers (50m breaststroke) and Trisha Oliveros (100m freestyle) and UST’s Julian Ingrid Pupos (50m backstroke).

UST’s Pauline Cusing will anchor the women’s 200m freestyle relay with Matabuena, Annyka Dela Cruz and Princess Bernadette Estal.

“The swimmers we are bringing here in Universiade are also PSI (Philippine Swimming Incorporated) swimmers that went out of PSI and hoping to experience this world class event,” stressed Papa.

“Our swimmers from PSL are still young the ones we develop from grassroots and they are not qualified to compete yet because most of them are 12 and younger, the ones winning abroad,” she added.

The other members of the team are Namahig Asa Mahiwo, Gian Daniel Berino, Leichelle Buenaventura, Alic Deniel Dela Cruz, Jazmine Franchesca Mirasol, Isabella Olivares, Macy Reyes, Stephanie Sablan, Julianne Khryztelle Torres, Martina Villanueva, Aubrey Ybanez, Ernest Raphael Arceo, Paul Jerome Carpio, Louie Martin Cesdorio, Emmanuel Rome Dela Cruz, Ryan Dimayuga, Roger Dante Giron, Drew Benett Magbag, Jason Mirabueno and Raymund Joshua Sevilla.