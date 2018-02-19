PH targets $10-M export sales at Japan food expo

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), aims to generate $10 million in export sales at the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition, better known as Foodex Japan.

Under its “Food Philippines” brand, DTI-Citem will bring the country’s top exporters of tropical fruits, beverages and other processed food to Foodex, to be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Japan’s Chiba city.

“The Japanese people are no stranger to us. We know that they have a penchant for our tropical fruits, and that is what we are looking to showcase as we return to Foodex,” said Nora Terrado, Trade undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion and Citem officer-in-charge.

“We will also feature other tropical food and ingredients to widen the line of Philippine products shipped to Japan and promote the country as a premier sourcing destination,” she added.

Last year’s Foodex welcomed more than 3,000 local and international exhibitors, as well as more than 82,000 buyers from the food manufacturing, service, distribution, and trading sectors.

Besides Japanese buyers, their counterparts from Africa, America, Australia and Europe also participate in Foodex.

Seventeen local firms under the Food Philippines pavilion bagged $7.4 million in export sales in 2017, Citem said.

“For this upcoming participation, Citem seeks to generate at least $10-million export sales from buyers around the world,” it added.

Japan is one of the Philippines’ top destinations for merchandise exports, with a 16.41-percent share from January to November 2017, premilinary reports from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

The East Asian nation is also the Philippines’ largest export destination for fresh food and the second-largest market for processed food, after the United States.

The Philippines is currently the world’s second-largest producer of coconut and banana.

The country is also a top global producer of pineapple (third), canned tuna (fourth), and mango (10th), according to 2013 United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization data.

“With the existing Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement, Japan provides an attractive and vast market for Philippine food suppliers to serve the retail, food service and manufacturing industries,” Citem said.