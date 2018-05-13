PH telco leaders at Fiber-to-the-Home world summit

For the first time ever, telco and digital services leaders from Converge ICT, Globe Telecom and PLDT-Smart steered the 13th annual Fiber-to-the-Home Asia-Pacific (FTTH APAC) conference grounded on the theme “connecting business, policy and technology of fiber everywhere.”

The country’s reputation as future digital lifestyle capital in Asia drew tech and telco leaders from all over the world. In a three-day event held at Shangri-La The Fort that was concluded last Thursday, FTTH APAC Council President Wataru Katsurashima said, “We are very excited to bring this year’s conference to the Philippines.

Recent announcements have made the Philippines one of Asia-Pacific’s most exciting telecom markets. This is the perfect time to visit the country and gain a first-hand understanding of the partnership, investment and innovation opportunities.”

It was also interesting to witness Converge ICT CEO Dennis Uy, Globe Telecom Chief Technology Officer Gil Genio and PLDT-Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Business Oscar A. Reyes, Jr. share the spotlight while discussing the country’s present and future in bringing fiber technology to every Filipino household.

“We have been relentless in transforming the Philippines into a digital fiber nation [via]PLDT and Smart’s combined fiber footprint,” said Reyes, who opened the conference and went on to recognize that “the Asia-Pacific market, particularly the Philippines, will play a crucial role in the region’s dynamic telecoms sector” before echoing Katsurashima’s statement about this era being an “exciting time for us as we continue to innovate and evolve by enhancing the digital lifestyle of Filipino families and driving the growth of local enterprises that fuel the country’s economic performance.”

More than 600 visitors from all over the world, the conference also focused on sessions discussing the benefits of deep fiber rollouts, strategies and technologies that yielded effective deployment, operation and subsequent profitability of having full fiber networks.

In 2015, Huffpost.com posted a story about the country’s potential as a digital lifestyle capital. Around this time, the Philippines had more than one billion internet users in the Asia-Pacific region. Today, as tech and telco leaders from all over the world get a peak on how digital services fuel the country, a huge step towards that potential has been taken.

