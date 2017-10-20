PH terminates MRT-3 contract with maintenance provider

THE Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it has served a notice to terminate the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 contract with its maintenance provider.

According to the DOTr, the notice to terminate was due to:

1. Poor performance;

2. Failure to put in service and subsequently ensure the availability of contractually obligated number of trains, and more importantly, for failure to put in operation reliable and efficient trains;

3. Failure to implement a feasible procurement plan for spare parts, as it in fact failed to procure and store the required volume of spare parts, which affected its ability to effect immediate repairs on defective trains and other facilities of the MRT-3 system, and;

4. Failure to comply with the contractual requirements of a complete and up to date Computerized Maintenance Management System.

The DOTr said that Busan Universal Rail Inc. was given seven calendar days upon its receipt of the Notice to respond and submit a verified position paper stating why its contract should not be terminated. The notice was sent on October 17.

“After which, the DOTr shall have 10 days, upon receipt of BURI’s response, to decide whether or not it will issue an Order to terminate the entire contract,” according to DOTr.

Meanwhile, BURI said that it was urging the DOTr to abide by the Court Order calling for an arbitration proceeding regarding the contract termination of MRT-3.

“We are calling on the DOTr to abide by the court order. We believe that at the end of the day, our actual performance and compliance with contractual obligations could help the DOTr see the light and avoid a protracted legal conflict,” BURI said.

BURI insisted that the technical glitches could be attributed to the deterioration of the rails and passenger loading above the intended usage, which also only worsened the system’s condition.

According to the court order issued by the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City, DOTr and BURI should proceed with the arbitration before the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center, Inc. (PDRCI), an agency in charge of assisting and resolving contractual and legal disputes between government and private entities.

“The Court defers action on the issues raised therein as they involved matters beyond the competence of this Court which require the skill and expertise of an entity like the PDRCI,” stated on the order. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO