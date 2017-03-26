PH, Thailand ink pact for science and technology cooperation

THE Philippines and Thailand have signed a legally binding agreement to work together in promoting science and technology cooperation between the two countries.

Under the agreement, the Philippines and Thailand will carry out science and technology cooperation in joint research and development; exchange of scientists, specialists, and representatives of academic, research, industrial, and trade organizations; exchange of technical documentation and information; arrangement of bilateral conferences and symposia on subjects of mutual interest; and other forms of cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The two governments also agreed to include visits and exchanges of science and technology specialists in fields beyond the areas stipulated in the agreement.

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said representatives of both the Philippines and Thailand would meet as soon as possible to negotiate the programs and approve the areas and terms of science and technology cooperation. They will also agree on ways and means to accomplish program items and discuss other matters related to the cooperation.

The Philippines-Thailand agreement will also allow organizations, agencies, universities and firms in both countries to forge links and conclude implementing arrangements. The program will start this month and end in March 2023.