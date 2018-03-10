PH to host 17th World University Golf Championships

Twenty-two countries will be vying for top honors in the 17th World University Golf Championships to be held from May 16 to 19 at the Pradera Verde Golf and County Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The country is hosting the 72-hole championship for the first time through the Federation of School Sports of the Philippines.

The Philippines is the third country in Asia to host the tournament after Taiwan and Thailand in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

The Philippine team will be up against defending champion France, China, Ireland, Taiwan, Germany, New Zealand, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Australia, Czech Republic, Israel, Japan, Nepal, Poland, South Africa, Switzerland, and the United States.

During the 17th edition of the tourney held in 2016, France emerged as the men’s champion followed by Ireland and Taiwan, respectively.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, ruled the women’s class.

The competition, sanctioned by the International University Sports Federation, will feature individual and team classifications.