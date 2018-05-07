PH to host 2018 East Asian Sea meet

Amid the crisis in Boracay, the Philippines is set to host to the 2018 East Asian Sea (EAS) Congress that aims to address ocean and coastal area degradation through the sustainable management and use of marine resources, seas, and oceans, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Sunday.

The regional conference will be held from November 27 to 23 at the Iloilo International Convention Center, with the theme “25 years of Partnership for Healthy Oceans, People and Economies: Moving as One with the Global Ocean Agenda.”

The event is organized by the DENR and the Partnerships in Environmental Management of the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA).

“True to its commitment to conserve and protect the marine and coastal resources of the country and the region, the Philippines is honored to host the East Asian Seas Congress 2018 through the DENR and the Provincial Government of Iloilo,” Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said.

According to him, the government is expecting a “very dynamic exchange of knowledge, commitments to partnerships and joint action among all participants” in the meeting.

Cimatu said the issue of protecting the ocean’s health has brought deeper meaning to the country with the closure of Boracay to pave the way for its rehabilitation caused by environmental degradation.

“Boracay is a case in point of how neglect and blatant disregard of environmental laws lead to destruction of our land and seas and all the natural resources and biodiversity in them,” he pointed out.

The 2018 EAS Congress seeks to align the implementation of the Sustainable Development Strategy for Southeast Asia, and other sub-regional and regional strategies and action plans with Sustainable Development Goal No. 14 on life below water, which targets the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources, seas, and oceans.

“The conference draws from the commitments and calls for action of last year’s United Nations Ocean Conference held in New York, USA, where 193 countries unanimously agreed on measures to reverse the decline of ocean’s health,” the DENR said in a statement.

Stakeholders from national and local governments, the UN system, intergovernmental organizations, bilateral and multi-lateral projects, and international financial institutions are expected to attend. Representatives of non-government and civil society organizations, academic institutions, the scientific community, and the private sector were also invited to take part in the event.

This year’s EAS Congress is the sixth in a series of triennial ocean conferences in the region.