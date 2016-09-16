PH to host Asia Oceanic Ultimate, Guts Club meets

The Philippine Flying Disc Association (PFDA) said that the country would be hosting the 2017 edition of the Asia Oceanic Ultimate and Guts Club Championships (AOUGCC) at the Ayala Alabang Country Club on August 17 to 20, 2017.

Sixty clubs from Asia and Oceania will be competing in the meet among them teams from Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, India and Australia. Medals and trophies are up for grabs in five divisions namely men’s, women’s, mixed, masters and juniors classes.

“We are happy and excited to host the Asia Oceanic Ultimate and Guts Club Championships here in the Philippines. Our goal is to provide an Olympic quality event for the participating nations and set a good reputation to them,” PFDA President Pinggoy Bautista told The Manila Times on Friday. Bautista said that they want to showcase Filipino hospitality during the event. Bautista tagged Japan and Australia as the teams to beat. The Philippines failed to beat the two countries in the recent Ultimate World Championships.

Bautista, who handles the national under-24 team, said the host team Philippines will be gunning for a Top 3 finish in the competition sanctioned by the Asian Flying Disc Federation and the World Flying Disc Federation.

“Our target is to make it to the podium. We should be in Top 3 in Asia,” he said.

The 2015 editions of Ultimate and Guts were hosted separately by Taiwan and Hong Kong. The Asia Oceanic Guts Club Championships was held in New Taipei City while the Asia Oceanic Ultimate Championships was held in Hong Kong.

