PH to host FIBA World Cup in 2023

The Philippines, Indonesia and Japan will host the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup, Malacañang announced on Sunday.

The three Asian countries edged out Argentina and Uruguay in the bidding for the major sports event.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the country’s hosting of the international sports competition will be a “great opportunity” for the Philippines.

“It will be a great opportunity for a basketball-loving country like the Philippines to show to the world our love for the sports and our unity as a people,” Roque said in a statement.

“Together, let us make the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines a great success,” he added

In a separate statement, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the hosting of the event in Manila, Tokyo and Jakarta marks the country’s “re-emergence and rising prominence in the world of international sports.”

The last time the FIBA World Cup was held in the Philippines was in 1978.

The 2023 World Cup is slated for Manila, Tokyo and Jakarta, with the group stages to be played in five venues, he said.

“We can expect this to spur tourism even further and provide added stimulus for businesses, as well as investments,” Andanar said.

“We laud the initiative, hard work and commitment of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas and Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan in championing the country in securing the coveted games,” he added.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be carried out with the theme: “#PlayLouderIn2023.”

The FIBA competition is held every four years. The tournament in 2019 will be hosted by China.

‘Like Pope coming to Manila’

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes likened the country’s hosting of FIBA to the coming of the Pope to Manila, generating wide public interest and excitement.

“When the Pope came down a couple of years back, we had 6 million people lining up on the streets under the heat of the sun and under heavy rain,” Reyes posted on the FIBA website, referring to Pope Francis’ visit to the country in 2015.

“Like we always say, in the Philippines, basketball is a religion and so there are a lot of believers, a lot of followers and for the sport’s biggest competition to come to our country is really special for us,” he added.

As thousands celebrated the FIBA decision to award the hosting of the 2023 tournament to the country, the world-governing body in basketball was assured of a successful and memorable event six years from now.

Although three nations won the bid, the Philippines will be the lead country where the most important games will be played, giving the Filipinos the chance to witness the best of the best in basketball.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio vowed to break attendance records with the 55,000-seat Philippine Arena picked as venue for the finals.

The record for attendance in the World Cup is 35,000 for the 1954 World Cup final between the US and Brazil at Rio de Janeiro.

“We will pack our stadiums,” he said. “FIBA will be the winner, as will basketball.”

Sonny Barrios, executive director of SBP, lauded Pangilinan’s efforts.

“He was happy more for the Filipino people than for himself. He pulled out all stops to win the bid for the country and his countrymen. Now the hard work begins more so since Mr. MVP wants it to be the most successful Basketball World Cup ever.”

DEMPSEY REYES AND JOEL L. ORELLANA