PH to host the third leg of TRI-Factor Asian Championship

The Philippines will host the third leg of the TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series for newbies and those aiming to become full-fledged triathletes on May 26 to 27 at CamSur Watersports Complex. CamSur Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte (second from right) and Elvin Ting, founder of TRI-Factor and managing director of the organizing Orange Room Pte. Ltd., shake hands during the launch of the TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series recently. With them are Christine Majadillas (left), managing director of One of A Kind Marketing, and Ms. Earth Air 2016 Michelle Gomez of Colombia.