PH to host trampoline gymnastics meet

The Philippines will be hosting the 4th Asian Senior and Junior Trampoline Gymnastics Championships, an Asian qualifying tournament for the 2019 Youth Olympic Games, from May 19 to 20 at the University of Makati Gym.

“We are delighted to host this huge Asian gymnastics event and would like to thank the Asian Gymnastic Union (AGU) for allowing us to conduct this competition featuring the best trampoline athletes in Asia,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion said in a statement sent to the media.

Close to 100 athletes from China, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and host Philippines will be vying for honors in the two-day tournament, which the country will be hosting for the first time.

“We welcome the best trampoline athletes from Asia to this event, which is also one way of promoting and popularizing this fast-growing sport worldwide in our country,” added Carrion, who is also a member of the AGU executive board.

Shane Francis Peralta, Fiona Mae Ventenilla, Francisco Deorelar, Benjamin Jesus Mendoza, Erin Abaniel and Normita Uy will lead the Philippines’ campaign in the tournament.

National coaches Rexel Ryan Fabriga and Liwliva Peralta will accompany the Filipino gymnasts.

The tournament is organized by GAP and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the Tourism Promotions Board, and Makati City.