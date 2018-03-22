PH to host TRI-Factor Asian Championship third leg

The Philippines will host the third leg of TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series on May 25 to 27, at Camsur Watersports Complex in Camarines Sur.

Aiming to provide a platform for novice multi-sport competitors, the TRI-Factor series will feature five race categories, namely kids (100-meter swim, five-kilometer bike and one-kilometer run), freshmen triathlon (200m-10km-2km), sprint triathlon (750m-20km-5km), standard triathlon (1.5km-40km-10km), and long triathlon (1.5km-60km-15km).

“We are pleased to bring TRI-Factor here in the Philippines as we try to empower everyone to take-up multi-sport as part of their lifestyle,” said TRI-Factor founder Elvin Ting during the event’s official news conference on Thursday at The City Club in Makati City.

The Philippine-leg will be the third stop of the tilt after the series kicks off in Singapore on April 22, and the China leg on May 13.

“It will be an exciting triathlon competition in CamSur. Our province has been home to many triathlons and other sporting events. The TRI-Factor event is something one should not miss since it will be one of the highlights of our Kaogma grand festival,” said Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte, who signed his province’ partnership with TRI-Factor during the event.

Top performers in the race will be awarded titles among them Series Asian, Best Country Athlete of the Year, Best Country Junior Athlete of the Year, Best Veteran Country Athlete of the Year, Top first-timer Athlete, and Top First-timer Junior Athlete.