PH to showcase its best golf courses to 200 golf tour operators

More than 200 golf tour operators from around the world will participate in the largest series of golf familiarisation tours ever undertaken in Asia when the Philippines hosts the region’s annual gathering of golf tourism professionals, the Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC), in April.

The Asia Convention is organised by global golf tourism industry body IAGTO, and Chief Executive Peter Walton commented: “One of our objectives with AGTC each year is to ensure that the destination benefits directly from the event in a really significant way.

“As an emerging golf destination, only 21 percent of our 424 golf tour operators selling golf vacations to Asia feature the Philippines, so we were determined to get as many tour operators to really experience golf in the Philippines first-hand either before or after the Convention itself. I am delighted to announce that as a result of these efforts, sponsored by the country’s Tourism Promotions Board, 215 golf tour operator delegates from 35 countries have already committed to the AGTC Fam Tours making this the largest golf fam trip to have ever taken place in Asia.”

Tour operators will visit the three main golf destinations, Tagaytay Highlands, Clark-Angeles City and Boracay Island. They will also experience golf in metro Manila itself at the iconic Southwoods and Wack Wack golf clubs during the AGTC Golf Tournament, which will follow two days of meetings between seller companies and organisations across Asia- including destination tourist boards, golf resorts, golf clubs, hotels, transportation companies and other golf tourism service providers – and the golf tour operator buyers.

Most courses in the Philippines are located south of Manila. The Tagaytay Highlands lie at the heart of this region, a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. The quiet resort town of Tagaytay sits alongside a volcanic lake amidst a stunning backdrop of volcanoes, with golf courses close by and near Lipa, an hour away.

Pre-AGTC fam destination Boracay is a small but popular tropical resort island a short flight and ferry ride from Manila with a golf course, private beach coves and extensive facilities and activities at the Fairways & Bluewater resort, which takesup 15 percent of the island.

Three hours by road from Manila and only 20 minutes apart, the twin cities of Clark and Angeles host another AGTC trip. They could not be more different – Clark is a freeport zone offering quiet, tree-lined avenues and casino hotels while Angeles City is a vibrant 24-hour city – but together they comprise a compelling Philippine golf destination with excellent golf courses nearby.