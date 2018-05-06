PH to sustain 7% growth, Duterte assures traders

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday assured businessmen that the Philippines will work to sustain economic growth at 7 percent or “better” under his administration.

In his speech during the 51st Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting, Duterte said the Philippines was “proud to join the ranks of strongly emerging economies,” citing the country’s growth rate that averaged 6.8 percent over the past two years.

“Over the next few years, we aspire and expect to sustain a growth rate of 7 (percent) or better. This will enable us to achieve and sustain our goal of bringing down the poverty rate to only 14 percent by 2022. Well at least hopefully,” Duterte said.

But the President noted that such “glowing” statements about rapid economic growth and development “do not mean much unless its benefits and effects trickles down to the needy and destitute.”

“A growing economy is meaningful only if the consequential benefits do not get stuck among the rich who are few but trickle down to the impoverished who are many. To me, that is the purpose and very essence of economic growth and development. The distribution of wealth is what we aim for and not the equalization of poverty,” he said.

Duterte noted that the key element to the country’s growth strategy was an ambitious infrastructure program that will bring up investments to 7.5 percent of GDP by 2022.

“Build, build, and build and we link and link and link — that is the battle cry of the moment. Build and link all these islands and all communities so that united in purpose and acting as one, we will bring our infrastructure base to match or even surpass those of the neighboring economies,” he said.

“That will allow us to (compete) for investments on even or more attractive terms,” the President added.

Duterte thanked the ADB, saying that as of December 2017, it is the country’s third largest source of official development assistance with 14 active loans and 17 grants amounting to $2.51 billion.

“Cumulative assistance to the Philippines has reached 213 public sector loans amounting to US$ (16.85) billion—public sector loans amounting to 28 grants US$ 82.6-million,” Duterte said.

“In this regard, I wish to extend the gratitude of the Republic though seemingly belated, to the Asian Development Bank for supporting our projects, especially those situated in Mindanao,” he added.

“The next few years will be an interesting time for the region. It is a time when Asia will lead the world and provide examples to other developing economies. The ADB will play a key role in this process,” the President said.

“Because of ADB’s efforts and assistance through grants and financing, the Asian-Pacific Region to which the Philippines belongs, is fast emerging as home to the most vibrant economies in the world. Indeed, the Asia-Pacific Region is poised to take its place as a hub around which other countries spin,” he added.

The Philippines grew by 6.7 percent in 2017, thanks to a recovering agriculture sector, strong government consumption, and better exports and imports.