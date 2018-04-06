PH to use emergency purchase power to bring 250,000 metric tons of rice from abroad—NFA source

MANILA will utilize its emergency rice purchase power to bring in the “much needed” rice from abroad, a high-ranking official of the National Food Authority revealed.

“We are now in the process of crafting the term of reference for the emergency purchase of some 250,000. It will be out any time soon. It just needs the approval of the president,” the source told The Manila Times.

Under Presidential Decree 9184, the state-run grains agency may resort to alternative methods of procurement, including those that may be undertaken during emergency cases.

“Well, we are in an emergency now,” the official said, adding that emergency rice purchases no longer need the approval of the interagency NFA Council.

The source privy to the matter said that the volume to be purchased from either Vietnam or Thailand under a government-to-government deal would arrive ahead of the earlier 250,000 metric tons standby authority.

“We want a Swiss challenge scheme with this importation. Whoever can bring in the rice requirement the faster and cheapest will be awarded the supply contract,” the official added.

The emergency rice purchase will bring the total rice importation this year to 500,000 MT.

“We are even considering bringing in the entire 500,000 MT under emergency rice purchase. Sabi nga ni president, ‘ok nang sobra, kakainin din naman dito yan sa Pilipinas kaysa kulang’,” the source said.

Meanwhile, another source who was present during the meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and rice retailers on Thursday said that the news on the abolition of the NFA Council was exaggerated.

“You can’t just abolish the NFA Council, which is a policy-making body. But what the President really wants is to reconstitute its membership,” he said.

“Based on the meeting last night, the direction is to change the membership and put in place rice industry stakeholders… those who are really concerned with production and distribution of the grains, including traders and retailers,” he added.

Reports said that the 18-member policy-making body, which is headed by Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco, will be abolished for refusing to bring in the standby rice imports of 250,000 MT despite his directive.

Meanwhile, the source welcomed the transfer of the NFA back to Department of Agriculture, where it should have been in the first place.

“Under the law, the NFA and the NFA Council should be headed by the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

The NFA Council, however, will remain as the advisory body to the NFA when it comes to importation, as the law states.