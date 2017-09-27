PH trackster bags first gold in Asia Masters

The national masters athletics team pocketed one gold, four silver and five bronze medals in the ongoing 20th Asia Masters Athletics Championships at the Jiangsu Rugao Olympic Sports Center in Rugao, China.

Veteran international campaigner Erlinda Lavandia delivered the first gold medal of the country by topping the women’s shotput (65 years) category.

She registered 7.85-meter output beating Chinese bets Zhou Bing Bing, who settled for silver with 7.02m showing and Zhai Yuyun, who earned the bronze by virtue of her 6.99m performance in the tournament participated in by more than 30 countries.

It was actually the third medal of Lavandia who also secured two silvers in the hammer throw and discus throw events.

Lavandia wants to wrap up her campaign on a high note as she goes for gold in the javelin throw event today.

Lavandia took the gold medal in javelin throw in 2015 when she’s still competing in the 60-64 years category.

Earning silver medals were Arnel Lobos in the men’s long jump (60 years) and former Southeast Asian Games champion Rene Herrera in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase (35 years).

Herrera also got two bronzes in the men’s 1,500m run and 5,000m run.

The other bronze winners were Julio Bayaban in the men’s 200m (55 years), Salve Bayaban in the women’s 200m (50 years) and Arnel Lobos in the men’s 100m hurdles (55 years).

Not as lucky were Emerson Obiena who ended up sixth in the men’s hammer throw (50 years), Dennis Scott – sixth placer in the men’s 2,000m steeplechase (65 years) and Drolly Claravall – 12th placer in the women’s discus throw (45 years).

Obiena aims to bounce back in the men’s pole vault competition along with his brother Edward Obiena while Claravall hopes to barge in the podium in the women’s javelin throw category.

Also seeing action are Julio Bayaban in the men’s 100m 55 years, and Perla Lobos and Salve Bayaban in the women’s 100m 50 years.