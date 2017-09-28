PH tracksters add 3 to gold medal haul

The national masters athletics team delivered three more gold medals in the 20th Asia Masters Athletics Championships being held at the Jiangsu Rugao Olympic Sports Center in Rugao, China.

Veteran campaigner Erlinda Lavandia stamped her class anew, this time in the women’s javelin throw (65 years) to claim her second gold medal – her fourth overall in the tournament that drew 40 countries in the region.

Lavandia earlier claimed the gold medal in the shotput event then bagged a couple of silvers in discus throw and hammer throw.

Asian Masters pole vault record holder Emerson Obiena (father of Philippine pole vault record holder Ernest John) and Edward Obiena completed a 1-2 finish in the men’s pole vault (50 years) while Julio Bayaban contributed one gold after topping the men’s 100m dash (55 years).

Emerson ang ama ni Philippine pole vault record holder Ernest John Obiena.

Not as fortunate was Salve Bayaban who placed sixth the finals of the women’s 100m dash (55 years).

Overall, the Philippines has so far earned four gold, five silver and five bronze medals to occupy the 13th spot.

Arnel Lobos (men’s long jump 60 years) and former Southeast Asian Games steeplechase champion Rene Herrera (men’s 3,000m steeplechase 35 years) were the other silver medalists.

Herrera won two more bronzes in the men’s 1,500m run and 5,000m run, Salve Bayaban chipped in one bronze in the women’s 200m (50 years), Julio Bayaban also pocketed a bronze in the men’s 200m (55 years) and Lobos got a bronze in the men’s 100m hurdles (55 years).

Powerhouse China is leading the medal board with a whopping 193 golds, 172 silvers and 124 bronzes while India is at far second with 37 golds, 41 silvers and 57 bronzes followed by Japan (31-27-15), Taiwan (29-22-20 ), Sri Lanka (27-33-47), Thailand (23-11-4), Iran (16-12-11), Hong Kong (11-17-22), Kazakhstan (9-7-5) and Indonesia (8-1-3).

EMIL C NOGUERA