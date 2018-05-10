PH trade deficit hits $2.6B in March

THE country’s trade deficit continued to widen in March from a year earlier but the gap was narrower compared to February, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

Inbound shipments marginally rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year to $8.118 billion, PSA data showed, while exports declined by 8.2 percent to $5.51 billion.

The total trade in goods balance hit a deficit of $2.608 billion for March, higher than the $2.104 billion recorded a year earlier but down from the previous month’s $2.890 billion.

Year to date, the trade deficit widened by 41.9 percent to $8.661 billion from $6.103 billion as exports contracted by 6 percent amid a 6.8 percent growth in imports.

Observers had varying reactions to the news.

“These are not encouraging outcomes. Contracting exports despite better global economic environment and quite weak imports. We do not think this is just base effects,” ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng said.

He noted, for instance, that there were no significant investments for the exports sector other than pledges for economic zones and that imports growth in March and in the first quarter were also disappointing.

Cuyegkeng argued that an economy that is seen to grow close to 7 percent this year and in the next few years should see strong imports growth.

“We hope that the March import weakness is one-off and a matter of absorption rather than a start of a trend of slowing economic activity,” he said.

Standard Chartered Bank economists, meanwhile, said the trade deficit was likely to persist in the second quarter but narrower relative to the first three months of the year.

“We forecast export growth of 6-8 percent this year and import growth of 10-15 percent,” they said.

The analysts said growth in capital goods imports, driven by increased infrastructure implementation, was likely to pick up to 10-12 percent in 2018 from 5 percent in 2017, while export growth is likely to remain soft on lower demand from China.

For its part, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the government should actively intervene in making Philippine exports more attractive.

“As evident from the slowdown in trade figures of Asia, and even negative performance of the Philippines, China, and India in the latest exports figures, the Philippine government should double its efforts in marketing the country’s export products to international consumers,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

He said that short-term measures to boost trade could include providing government support to promising export products.

“This may include easing of government regulation, strengthened market intelligence gathering in partnership with the private sector, and maximizing the opportunities of trade agreements and economic groupings particularly within the Asian region,” Pernia added.

He also highlighted the need to intensify the efforts of the country’s trade missions abroad, including business-matching initiatives in order to create new markets for Philippine-made goods.