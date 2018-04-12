PH trade deficit rises to $3B in Feb

THE country’s trade deficit widened in February from a year earlier but the gap was narrower compared to January, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

Inbound shipments rose by 18.6 percent year-on-year to $7.725 billion, PSA data showed, while exports declined by 1.8 percent to $4.659 billion.

The total trade in goods balance hit a deficit of $3.065 billion for February, higher than the $1.768 billion recorded a year earlier but down from the previous month’s $3.163 billion.

Year-to-date, the trade deficit widened by 47 percent to $6.229 billion from $4.238 billion.

International observers expect the deficit to expand as the Philippines continues to import more capital goods.

Asian Development Bank economist Aekopol Chongvilaivan said the latest data was consistent with the multilateral lender’s expectation that imports would outpace exports in light of robust domestic demand.

“This is pretty much expected in our forecast in the ADO (Asian Development Outlook report). As you can see, we factored in the fact that the economy is growing . . . and this is driven mainly by domestic consumption and investments and import of capital goods,” he explained.

“The country is running [a]trade deficit and it is not alarming. It is not a sign of overconsumption. It is not a sign of overspending of the country. It is a sign of a growing domestic demand,” he added.

Sharing the same view was IHS Markit APAC chief economist Rajiv Biswas, who said that a mild contraction in exports and strong imports growth reflected a buoyant domestic economy and strong investments.

“Due to the ramping up of government infrastructure spending in 2018, strong imports of capital goods are expected through 2018, which is likely to result in continued strong import growth,” he told The Manila Times.

The trade deficit will likely widen in 2018, Biswas added, resulting in some deterioration in the balance of payments and further peso depreciation.

“However the government’s infrastructure spending program is very important for boosting the long term competitiveness of the domestic economy,” he said.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), for its part, encouraged businesses in the Philippines to take advantage of the global economy’s solid footing as this would support the country’s trade performance, especially in terms of exports.

NEDA officer-in-charge Rosemarie Edillon blamed lower exports on the lingering effects of tropical storms that hit Visayas and Mindanao late last year as well as the substitution of coconut oil with more competitively priced palm oil in some markets.

With the performance of Philippine exports lukewarm given an easing of global manufacturing production growth, Edillon said the domestic manufacturing sector remained buoyant.

Based on the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries for February, Philippine manufacturing grew by 24.8 percent in volume and 23.6 percent in value.

The NEDA expressed optimism that the country would benefit from the global economy, noting that the International Monetary Fund expects global growth to hit 3.9 percent, higher than last year’s 3.7 percent.

“It is essential for the national government to continuously support Philippine trade, especially exports, by providing an enabling environment to become globally competitive,” Edillon said.

She added that businesses in the Philippines would largely benefit from timely and relevant information on export procedures and documentation as well as products that are currently in demand.

“For instance, existing exporters to the US and those planning to expand to the US market will be glad to know that the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) has been extended until December 31, 2020, following the signing of the US Consolidated Appropriations Act last month,” Edillon said.

The NEDA said that US GSP covered about 18 percent of Philippine exports to the country—including non-alcoholic beverages, electrical machinery and equipment parts—or about $1.5 billion worth in 2017.