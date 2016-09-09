Friday, September 9, 2016
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»PH trade deficit widens yr-on-yr to $2.053B in July

    PH trade deficit widens yr-on-yr to $2.053B in July

    0
    By on Business, Top Business
    The Philippines’ trade deficit widened sharply in July from a year earlier, with both exports and imports posting declines, government data showed on Friday.

    “The balance of trade in goods (BOT-G) for the Philippines in July 2016 registered a deficit of $2.053 billion, higher than the $1.475 billion trade deficit in the same month last year,” the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in a statement released with the trade data.

    Export sales in July dropped 13.0 percent year-on-year to $4.673 billion from $5.371 billion, while total imports fell 1.7 percent to $6.726 billion from $6.846 billion.

    The trade gap in July, however, was narrower than the $2.098 billion deficit recorded for June this year.

    CATHERINE TALAVERA
    CT/NT
    Share.

    Leave A Reply