PH trade gap likely wider in Feb – HSBC

The country’s trade deficit likely expanded in February, banking giant HSBC said ahead of this week’s release of official data.

“We expect the trade balance to widen … as exports decline due to cyclical factors and imports remain elevated to build out the government’s planned infrastructure projects,” it said in a report.

HSBC forecast a February trade gap of $3.719 billion, wider than the prior month’s $3.317 billion and the $1.768 billion posted a year ago.

Official February data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

HSBC said the country’s current account deficit could further widen this year with raw material imports, particularly iron and steel, driving growth in inbound shipments that have been rising since the fourth quarter of 2017.

Last year’s result, it noted, was wider than expected at 0.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“We expect this trend to continue with a higher current account deficit forecast this year at 0.9 percent of GDP,” the bank said.

The current account deficit ballooned to $2.5 billion in 2017, from $1.2 billion a year earlier, as merchandise imports outstripped outbound shipments.

Observers have said the country’s trade deficit could continue to widen in the next few months, adding that this — and by extension current account balance — would put further pressure on the peso amid portfolio capital outflows.

The National Economic and Development Authority has called for a focus on developing agribusinesses as an exports slowdown was being led by non-electronic and agro-based commodity sales.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the government was targeting 8-percent growth in merchandise exports for 2018.

“To achieve this, the Philippines needs to build up integrated industries that would generate higher value addition, especially for key products such as bananas, cacao, coffee, mangoes and rubber as well as for other emerging high value crops,” Pernia said.