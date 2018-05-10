PH transport network company partners with Mayweather to expand to US market

FILIPINO-owned transport network company (TNC) Uhop partnered with world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather as part of its plan to expand its market to the US by June.

“He will help us bring the brand particularly in the US. As you know, Floyd has many resources and connections in other countries. We will utilize those resources to help us expand,” Uhop Chairman Marvin de la Cruz told reporters in Ortigas on Thursday.

“He will be part of the company. It’s a big opportunity for us,” de la Cruz said.

“We’ll start in Los Angeles and San Francisco, then we’ll move to Dallas,” he said.

Mayweather said that he has been looking at the three-year-old company in the previous years.

“U-hop will be number one around the world soon,” Mayweather said.

De la Cruz said Uhop has currently about 10,000 vehicles in the Philippines. He said that the company was hoping to end the year with 25,000 vehicles operating nationwide.

De la Cruz said the company was expecting to have at least 100 vehicles initially per city. He also said that U-hop was eyeing Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore for its Southeast Asian operations.

De la Cruz also said that Uhop would launch a different marketing strategy soon that would make fares more affordable to the riders.

“TNVS is quite expensive. We are trying to find a way to work with the suppliers, which are the operators not to make it expensive, to make it afforable,” he said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO