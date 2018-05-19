‘PH troops more capable vs terror’

THE military exercises conducted by Filipino and US troops enhanced the capability of Philippine soldiers in fighting terrorists, Armed Forces chief Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Friday.

Galvez said this year’s Balikatan (shoulder to shoulder) exercises were “relevant.”

“It can be said that this year’s culmination [of Balikatan]is very timely and relevant to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as we also near the first year’s commemoration of the Marawi siege and its eventual liberation from the hands of the Maute group,” Galvez said during the closing ceremonies of the military exercises.

With the closing of the 34th iteration of the Balikatan, Galvez said soldiers, especially those who participated in the downscaled exercises, are now “more capable” in beating terrorists or other enemies of the state.

“Carrying out with us are added learnings and experience, especially now that we have shifted focus to addressing large counter-terrorism formation in urban environment,” the military chief said.

Under Balikatan 2018, Philippine and US troops were trained on countering terrorism in urban areas.

The exercises, mostly taking place in Northern Luzon provinces, included drills aligned with humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations, counterterrorism and amphibious landing drills.

Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley of the US Marine Corps claimed that this year’s Balikatan was a “tremendous success.”

“This training allows us to come together and operate as one team,” Weidley said in his closing speech.

“Balikatan has and will continue to prepare our Armed Forces to work together to confront any and all challenges that may jeopardize the mutual defense that we have worked so hard to provide for one another,” he added.

Around 5,000 Filipino soldiers and 3,000 US troops participated for this year’s drills.

More than 70 members of the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Force also joined the drills as observers.

Galvez said the exercises “manifest” the strong ties between Manila and Washington.

“We have committed to train side by side in order to advance the security and stability of our nations and our region,” he said.