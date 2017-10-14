PH tropical fruits, seafood headline world’s biggest food fair

The Philippines’ finest tropical fruits and marine products took the center stage in the much-awaited Anuga, the world’s largest food fair held on October 7 to 11 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisements

Led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, the FoodPhilipines pavilion in Anuga spotlight the country’s ‘Premium 7’ food export commodities, which includes coconut, pineapple, mango, banana, coffee, cacao and tuna—all in different varieties, cultivars, and packaging presentation.

“Chosen for their market versatility, global demand and export performance, the ‘Premium 7’ food group strategically fulfills the ever-growing demand for distinct tropical products in the European market,” CITEM Executive Director Clayton Tugonon said.

The FoodPhilippines pavilion offered free tasting of tropical fruit beverages, cakes and confectioneries,

noodles, salmon, polvoron (powdered milk candy), sardines, bagoong (shrimp paste), and other condiments.

Based on a Eurostat data, countries in the European Union (EU) has imported €19.1 billion worth of fruit and vegetables in 2015. Fruit imports dominated the vegetables, accounting for 88.4 percent of the total volume. Among the highly sought-after fruits were banana, mango, and pineapple.

High fruit import demand in EU is largely due to the widespread whole foods diet and growing health consciousness in the region. A 2014 data from the European Health Interview Survey (EHIS) shows that 51.4 percent or more than half the population in EU eats one to four portions of fruit and vegetables daily, while 14.1 percent consumes more than five portions per day.

In the United Kingdom, one-third (33.1 percent) of the population consumed more than five daily portions, in Denmark it was 25.9 percent and in the Netherlands 25 percent.

Fresh tuna is also a high-valued product in the European market. Netherlands-based Centre for the Promotion of Imports (CBI) said EU countries recorded a five percent annual increase in fresh tuna imports from 2011 to 2015.

In 2015, European countries imported a total of € 142 million of fresh tuna. Yellowfin tuna was imported the most (€ 59 million), followed by Albacore (€ 34 million).