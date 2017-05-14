PH U15 squad still perfect in AFF Championship

The Philippine Under-15 girls football team blanked Singapore, 3-0, to remain perfect after the preliminary group stage of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U15 Championship unbeaten at the National Stadium in Laos on Saturday.

With the win, the Philippines will enter the semifinal round with nine points after a 3-0 win-loss record in Group B and will face the No. 2 team of Group A in the knockout stage.

Forward Ariana LePage led the PH’s scoring with a strike in the 20th minute and entered the break with a 1-0 lead.

The young Filipina booters added two more goals courtesy of midfielders Maria Garcia and Viviana Cera in the second half.

“We are of course very happy to make the semi-finals as we have met our initial target of winning all our matches. There are some things which we need to work on obviously, where the finishing still needs some polishing,” said Philippines head coach Marielle Benitez in an interview posted at the official website of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Filipinas started their campaign in this year’s youth level regional championship on a high note after beating Indonesia, 2-0. The followed it up with a 3-0 trashing of Cambodia last May 11 to secure the top seed in the semis.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES