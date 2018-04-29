PH U16 girls all set for AFF tournament

The Philippine Under-16 girls team will see action in the Asean Football Federation U16 Girls Championship from May 1 to 13 in Palembang, Indonesia.

The Filipinas are in a five-team, round robin group.

After drawing a bye on May 1, the squad takes on Malaysia on May 3, Singapore on May 5, Vietnam on May 7 and Myanmar on May 9. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the semifinals.

National team coach Marielle Benitez hopes to exceed the 2017 output of the U16 team when it finished second to Thailand in Laos.

This year’s squad features Bella Hosking, a Filipina-British center back living in Thailand, and Isabel Mapanao, a towering, full-blooded Filipina raised in Switzerland.

The rest of the squad is completely homegrown, and culled from a vast pool of players from all over the nation.

Benitez and her assistants, Belay Fernando and Elyo Dillera, traveled all over the country scouting for talents in Tarlac, Davao, Iligan, Davao del Norte, San Carlos, and Metro Manila.

Three girls are from Dipolog namely Sarah Tulabing, France Gayapa, and Bianca Sy. The other members are Compostela Valley’s Gean Templaza, Baguio’s Lorjane Aludos, Kylie Panagan, and Eunique Bocalan, San Carlos’ Gen-gen Umbao, Bacolod’s MJ Villacin, Davao’s Gretel Tan, and Manila’s Maria Lazo and Jazzy Borra.