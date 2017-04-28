PH U16, U19 booters drawn in tough group

The Philippine Under-16 and Under-19 football teams landed in the tough brackets of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) tournaments to be held later this year.

The U16 squad, which will be playing in the AFC U16 Championship qualifiers this September, will play against Asian powerhouses China and South Korea as well as Southeast Asia rival Myanmar in Group H according to a draw held in Malaysia.

The U19 squad, which will see action in October, was included in Group G along with China, Myanmar and stage hosts Cambodia.

Both squads had a disappointing showing in the said tournaments as they failed to advance to the next round.

The PH U16 finished fourth last time out in Group G with a win and three defeats. Its only win was a 9-2 thumping of Northern Mariana Islands.

The U19 lost all its three games in Group J.

Meanwhile, the Philippine U15 team will see action in the Asean Football Federation U15 Championship in July. The junior Azkals will play in Group B against Vietnam, Cambodia, Timor Leste, Malaysia and Brunei.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES