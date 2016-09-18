PH U19 ends AFF campaign with loss to Singapore

The Philippine Under-19 National Football Team ended its campaign in the 2016 Asean Football Federation (AFF) U19 Championship with a loss against Singapore, 1-2, at the Vietnam Youth Training Center in Hanoi on Saturday.

With the loss, the young Filipino platoon capped off their tour in the regional youth-level football tournament at the bottom of Group A with just four losses in their record.

The Philippines was off to a positive start following the goal of University of the Philippines standout JB Borlongan to give his squad the early 1-0 advantage.

However, the Singaporean retaliated with two consecutive goals courtesy of midfielder Joshua Perreira and Haiqal Pashia Anugrah to complete their ascent to the win.

The Filipinos started the AFF youth championship with a disappointing 1-2 defeat against Timor Leste before being drubbed by powerhouse Malaysia, 0-5.

The boys of head coach Dan Padernal engaged host Vietnam in a tough battle in their third game but were unlucky to tap out in the end, 3-4.

Major Dean Ebarle, Mark Winhoffer and Kintaro Miyagi starred for the Philippines with separate goals in their impressive display of skill in their heated contest against Vietnamese.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES