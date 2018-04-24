PH upbeat for 2019 World Games

Special Olympics Philippines is keen on surpassing its 24-19-21 gold-silver-bronze medal haul in the 2015 World Special Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, when it competes in the World Games in Abu Dhabi in March next year

“In the history of Special Olympics, we never went back home without medals,” Kaye Samson, national executive director of Special Olympics PH, told reporters on Monday during a press launch organized by FWD to Special Olympics at the Palms in Alabang, Muntilupa City.

Kaye Samson told reporters that 200 intellectually challenged athletes will see action in the National Games to be held from August 2 to 5 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur this year. The event will serve as a qualifying phase for the World Games.

“We’re confident we are going to bring home more medals in the next World Games. If we sent 10 athletes, each of the athletes returns with two or three medals and yet the people didn’t notice their accomplishments. The people think that they are competing just for fun. That’s wrong because everyday they practice and the process of learning a sport is very difficult for them. It’s all hard work,” Samson added.

The featured sports in the national games are aquatics, athletics, bocce, seven aside football for girls, five aside unified football, unified basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics (demo sport) and dancesport (modern and ballroom).

Samson said they will hold another qualifying tournament for bowling, badminton and powerlifting in a yet to be determined venue and date.

Unlike in the popular quadrennial Olympics, the Special Olympic Games is finding it difficult to get financial backings to support the training of athletes and the holding of competitions.

“We are now planning for the national games in preparation for the world games next year. We’re asking for support to help our athletes who are working very hard,” explained Samson.

FWD Life Insurance announced that it would help the Special Olympics PH through their community care partnership program.

“Through this partnership, FWD aims to champion the dreams of young people with intellectual disabilities by creating an exclusive environment that provides equal opportunities,” said FWD Life Philippines president and chief executive officer Peter Grimes.

“FWD supports the vision of Special Olympics, using the power of sports to let people with intellectual abilities discover new strengths and abilities,” he added. “Through this partnership, we are excited to bring to life our community care vision to empower people to live fulfilled lives.”