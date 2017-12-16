PH upgrade to boost global bond offering

The Philippines’ upgraded investment rating bodes well for a planned global bond offering, Treasury and Finance officials said.

Fitch’s move to raise the country further into investment-grade territory, they claimed, was an endorsement of the Duterte administration’s economic strategy, which is anchored on a comprehensive tax reform plan and a massive infrastructure modernization program.

“We welcome this latest favorable action from Fitch, which is a resounding testament to the country’s sustained strong economic fundamentals and favorable growth trajectory. This augurs well for our next global bond offering even as the market has priced our bonds much tighter than our ratings,” National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said.

Fitch was the last of the so-called “Big 3” to score the country a notch above the lowest investment grade score, joining Standard and Poor’s in assigning a “BBB” rating. The equivalent from Moody’s is “Baa2”.

De Leon noted that the Treasury bureau was in the process of preparing the global bond offering and at the same time working to keep the borrowing mix at 80:20 in favor of domestic sources.

The government plans to borrow P888.227 billion in 2018, with P176.269 billion to come from foreign markets.

Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran, meanwhile, said the upgrade was the result of a stronger public sector finance outlook that was “brought about by improved tax administration and the expected passage of tax reforms, along with a prudent monetary policy in the face of global financial volatility.”

“Also, we have unveiled a ‘Build Build Build’ infrastructure program, sectoral reforms and a list of Ease of Doing Business programs that will enhance the competitiveness of domestic industries and boost GDP growth to seven to eight percent in the medium term,” he added.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd earlier said that numerous international banking institutions, including European banks, were interested in the Philippines’ planned dollar-denominated global bond float, which is expected to raise $1 billion new money for the government.

Proceeds will mostly be used for the government infrastructure program and budgetary support.

Deputy Treasurer Erwin Sta. Ana also said that banks and potential investors were providing positive feedback on the planned bond issuance.