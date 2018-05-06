PH urged to tap ‘allies’ vs China in sea dispute

THE Philippines must come up with an “inventory” of allied countries that can support its call for China to desist from militarizing the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), Sen. Gregorio Honasan said on Saturday.

This was his reaction to reports that China has installed anti-ship cruise missile and surface-to-air missile systems in three Chinese-occupied reefs in the disputed sea.

The reefs are within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Mag-imbentaryo tayo ng kakampi natin dito [We must come up with an inventory of our allies in the region],” Honasan said in a radio interview.

“Lumalabas kasi na China lang, napakalaki n’yan, napakayaman, napakamakapangyarihan, mukhang nag- iisa naman sa ginagawa nila [But tt appears that China, huge, rich and powerful, is alone in doing this],” he added.

Honasan said, “Wala pa akong nabalitaan na kumakampi sa kanila. Samantalang tayo base dun sa mga kasunduan natin ‘yung MDT, VFA, EDCA supposed to be kakampi natin ang Amerika. [I have not heard of anyone that supports China. While based on our agreements, like MDT [Mutual Defense Treaty], VFA [Visiting Forces Agreement[, EDCA [Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement], we’re supposed to be allied with America].”

He mentioned that members of Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and other neighboring countries have “similar issues with China.”

“Let us tell the US, the Asean, the neighboring countries that we are not the only one affected here. All of us [are]. [China] might establish a similar ‘toll gate’ near your area. So, we have a similar problem,” the senator said.

“So, we must unite and talk nicely with China. China wants a one-on-one dialogue. But it would be better if we conduct a multilateral dialogue because it will give us added leverage,” he added.

When asked what the Philippine government must do to address the matter, Honasan said, “Iyung President mismo natin ay diretso ang linya sa President ng China. I’m sure nagkakaalaman sila [Our own President has a direct line to the President of China. I’m sure they are aware of the situation].

The senator, the chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, suggested “some concrete actions” for the Philippines to pursue.

“Let’s involve not just China. Our audience is the entire world. Do we want to deal economically with a bully?” Honasan said.

“If these reports [on China’s alleged militarization of the West Philippine Sea]are true, it’s as if China has established a ‘toll gate’ in the area. That China can declare to all of those who pass by the area, by air or sea, that they are passing through [its]territory,” he added.

Honasan said the Philippines’ interests and the freedom of navigation are at stake in the West Philippine Sea.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito supports calls to file a diplomatic protest with China for deploying missile systems in the contested sea.

“We must condemn that. I support this administration in its programs. But in this case, I think we must file a diplomatic protest because this is already an affront to our nation. One of our constitutional duties is to protect our territory,” he said in another radio interview.