PH-US cooperation leads to arrest of 2 in cybersex ops

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRAD) conducted an entrapment in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Thursday to

arrest two individuals for offering children for cybersex.

The anti-cybersex operation was successfully conducted through close coordination between NBI-AHTRAD and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Manila, and HSI in Portland, Maine.

The anti-trafficking operation against the sisters Arlene and Emelinda Aringo was carried out after a formal referral from the United States Homeland Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (HSIICE) was sent to the NBI-AHTRAD.

The information stated that a person was offering online shows of under-aged Filipino girls doing sexually-explicit acts in exchange for a certain fee.

This operation was also supported by the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 4-A and the International Justice Mission, a non-governmental organization.

A US Embassy official said that the Philippines ranks high in the list of countries that offer children for cybersex.

Rescued were 13 minors, five of whom admitted that they were abused online and offline.

The Aringo sisters were also found to be positive for yellow fluorescent smudges, an indication that they received the marked money from the agents. They will be charged with violation of the Trafficking in Persons Act, a non-bailable offense and Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, in relation to Child Pornography. The cases were filed before the Department of Justice on Friday. KENNETH HERNANDEZ