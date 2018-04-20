PH, US troops kick off war games

Philippine troops will train with US soldiers in the 34th iteration of Balikatan to be held from May 7 to 18 in multiple locations in Luzon.

Filipino and American forces held community outreach projects in Luzon on Thursday. They renovated five schools and held a medical mission to mark the start of several information exchanges and live training events between the two militaries.

Balikatan 34-2018 is an annual US-Philippine multilateral military exercise focused on mutual defense, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. This year’s exercise will focus on interoperability training events designed to enhance the capabilities of US and Philippine armed forces.

US and Philippine troops will conduct humanitarian civic action activities throughout Luzon during the military training. To improve their ability to coordinate a multilateral response to crisis, the two militaries will continue their commitment to train and share information.

The two countries will work with regional partner nations throughout the military exercises. Multinational forces from Australia and Japan will also participate in all major training events. The AFP invited the United Kingdom to observe the training for the mitigation of post-disaster suffering.