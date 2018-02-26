PH verifying Australia’s report on Marawi terrorists regrouping

THE government is verifying and monitoring a report that terrorists behind the Marawi siege are regrouping, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr. said that the military was in close coordination with its local and international counterparts in addressing the “scourge of terrorism.”

The Manila Times reported that Australian authorities warned that the five-month siege in Marawi was far from over and that terrorists responsible for the war may make a comeback elsewhere.

“The main concern of the security sector is not only to address the armed component but the financial and logistics line of terrorist organizations,” Datuin said in a statement.

However, Datuin also admitted that security measures being enforced by authorities—whether international or local—would always have a “gap.”

“Terrorists will always look into those gaps and take advantage of them. We aim to strengthen our security measures with the help of our citizens in order to fill in those gaps,” he said. DEMPSEY REYES