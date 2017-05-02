PH Volcanoes brace for Asia 15s Rugby

The Philippine Volcanoes will be vying for top honors when they compete in the Asia 15s Rugby Championships slated on May 14 to 20 in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Fresh from its two successful international stints, the Philippine team now aims to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

The Asia 15s is the first stage of a series of qualifying competitions for the World Cup in Japan.

The Volcanoes will face Sri Lanka on May 14, Malaysia on the 17th and the United Arab Emirates on May 20.

Only the champion team will move on to next year’s World Cup qualification round.

“We are looking to win all three matches. In this event, we beat Malaysia last year in the eliminations but the Malaysians ended up winning the title,” said Letts on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

The men’s team started the year on good note after demolishing Thailand, 41-7, in the finals of the Qatar 7s to formalize their entry in the Asia 7s.

They also won a bronze medal as they repeated over the Thais, 12-10, in the Singapore meet. JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID