PH vows to compensate slain Viet fishers

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed proper compensation to the kin of the two Vietnamese fishermen who were killed last month while allegedly poaching in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea), according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Advertisements

The commitment was made after Lorenzana held a dialogue with his Vietnamese counterpart, Ngo Xuan Lich, in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Thursday, or two days after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting concluded.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said Lorenzana relayed Duterte’s assurance to the families of the two Vietnamese who died 30 nautical miles west off Bolinao, Pangasinan.

It added that the DND chief told Lich that personnel of the Philippine Navy involved in the incident are under investigation by proper authorities including the leadership of the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police.

Days after the incident, Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado, the Philippine Navy chief, ordered the removal of the commanding officer of the Patrol Ship 19 (PS-19) Miguel Malvar, the Navy ship involved in the incident.

Mercado and then-Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año ordered the removal of the officer to pave the way for a “thorough and impartial inquiry” into the ship’s alleged ramming of the boat carrying the two fishermen and five other Vietnamese.

Lorenzana assured Lich that the case will be “expediently resolved in a manner that is satisfactory to all parties.”

Speaking to reporters by phone, DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said the amount of compensation was not mentioned by the President himself as relayed by the Philippine Defense chief but added that Lorenzana’s counterpart in Vietnam was thankful.

“You know how diplomatic meetings go, he was thankful, [other details]were not elaborated since the issue was somehow sensitive,” Andolong said.

“The context was that he [Lich] was thankful that we are doing this. We assured them that there will be expeditious resolution of the case. The President made the offer for compensation,” he added.

Andolong denied that the compensation offered by Duterte was an admission of guilt on the part of the Philippine government.

“We already said that we will not interfere with ongoing investigations [by other agencies]… the provision of the compensation was because [the incident]happened,” he said.

“Not necessarily admission of guilt but if the results of the investigations would turn out there was [something]wrong [with how the police and the military dealt with the situation], then that’s what is going to happen and the [Defense] secretary expressed his sincerest apologies for the incident,” Andolong explained.

During the meeting, Lich suggested the establishment of a concrete mechanism between the Vietnamese and Philippine navies to prevent a similar incident from happening again to which Lorenzana agreed.