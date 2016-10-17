PH most wanted kidnapper falls

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) on Monday said it now has in its custody Alexander Pangilinan, one of the most wanted kidnappers in the country who was arrested by police authorities in Thailand.

PNP-AKG Director Senior Supt. Manolo Ozaeta presented former PO2 Pangilinan to members of the media during a press briefing in Camp Crame. Ozaeta said Pangilinan was arrested by the Royal Thai Police at Koh Samui, Suratthan, Thailand on October 13.

“He was arrested for violation of the Immigration Law of Thailand and then turned over to the PNP Chief, Director General Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa last October 15,” Ozaeta said in a statement.

The PNP-AKG director said the turnover of Pangilinan took place at the Bangkok headquarters of the Royal Thai Police.

Pangilinan has a standing Warrant of Arrest issued by Judge Bayani Vargas of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 21 of Quezon City in 2006 for the crime of kidnapping with ransom and homicide.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government had offered P250,000 reward for Pangilinan’s capture.

Pangilinan was involved in the kidnapping and killing of Michael Chan, a Chinese, on September 15, 2005 in front of the Citadel Church along Katipunan Ave. in Quezon City.

Ozaeta appealed to the public to call Hotline Numbers 09189002020, 09273234894 and 027270000 if they have leads on the whereabouts of other wanted criminals.

He gave assurances that all data and information given by the public will be treated with utmost confidentiality. ANTHONY VARGAS