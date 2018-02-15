PH wants to halt intl court order to pay Maynilad over rate changes

The Philippine government is intending to defer the international court’s order to pay Maynilad Water Services, Inc. about P3.4 billion for the delay in implementing water rate adjustments. In a disclosure, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) said the government’s Singapore informed them that it filed an application with the High Court of Singapore to put off the execution of its order dated July 24, 2017. “While it has yet to be served copies of the summons and the Setting Aside Application, Maynilad is confident that there are no valid and meritorious grounds to challenge or set aside the Arbitral Award, and that the Republic’s latest efforts to frustrate and stonewall the enforcement of the Arbitral Award will fail,” MPIC said on Wednesday. Last July, the three-man arbitral tribunal ordered the government to reimburse Ayala-led Maynilad P3.424 billion for losses from March 11, 2015 to August 31, 2016, without impairing the water company’s right to seek recourse against Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for losses between January 1, 2013 and March 10, 2015. The Philippine government must indemnify Maynilad for any delay in increasing the standard rates, specifically after the enforcement of the concession agreement (CA) on February 21, 1997, MPIC had informed the local bourse.