PH weather warm with chances of thunderstorms — Pagasa

THE Philippines will experience generally warm weather on Sunday with chances of thunderstorms because of two weather systems affecting the country, the state-run weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Southern Mindanao and easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Soccsksargen and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) because of the ITCZ, weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila was forecast to experience temperatures of 24 to 34 degrees Celsius for the day.

Temperature in Tuguegarao City may even peak at 36 degrees Celsius until Tuesday, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA