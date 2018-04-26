PH weaves shine at ‘Likhang Habi’

The Philippine Textile Council, in cooperation with native retail boutique Kultura, successfully mounted day “Likhang Habi at Kultura” bazaar at the SM Mega Fashion Hall from April 13 to 15, to support the country’s weaving communities and ultimately celebrate Filipino craftsmanship.z

Locally grown Philippine cotton, textiles, traditional crafts and other uniquely Filipino products impressed visitors at the three-day event. Most popular among the goods on sale were the woven Negrense products, handbags made from rattan, raffia and pandan and personal care items using coconut oil and herbs. Participating in the endeavor were artisans and enterprises that keep Filipino traditions alive and relevant today.

Among the exhibitors at Likhang Habi were available at Kultura Nooks, EN barong Filipino, Zarah Juan, Rurungan sa Tubod Foundation, Jerschel, Jhazz Footwear, Casa Mercedes, La Obra and Hijo, Gifts & Graces Foundation, Yakan Cooperative, Galvez, Beyond Borders, La Bon Vie, Adorno, P1, Island RKOC, Precious Herbal, Daila, Tropical Shop, Cocobody, Isla Oriente, Lunas, Healthy Pinoy, and Bedrock. Beyond the bazaar, their products continue to be available at Kultura.