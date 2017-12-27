PH will not transfer Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday said Manila will not transfer its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying the Philippines supports the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Cayetano denied a wire report quoting an Israeli public radio that 10 countries, including the Philippines, are studying the possibility of moving their diplomatic missions to Jerusalem after talks with Israel.

“To be fair to Israel they haven’t told or asked us to transfer our embassy,” Cayetano said in a television interview. “In fact, they clarified reports to their friends that the Philippines did not communicate to them that we will transfer or not,” he added.

United States President Donald Trump weeks ago recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital which is disputed by Palestine.

All diplomatic missions are currently located in Israel’s commercial district, Tel Aviv.

“We have communicated clearly to all our friends in the Middle East that there hasn’t been any discussion or move to move our embassy from Tel Aviv,” Cayetano said.

“We are for peaceful resolution of conflict. In diplomacy, unless there is an urgent situation, you don’t just take a blind giant leap. You study all of these. There’s going to be a balancing act. Plus, there’s so much history and context there.”

The Philippines was among 35 countries that abstained from a United Nations vote last week on Trump’s decision to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Over 100 UN-member states voted to declare the US decision null and void, among them America’s Arab allies.

Cayetano defended the Philippines’ vote, saying the country “always believed in sovereignty.”

“We don’t want any country to tell us where we can or can’t put an embassy so we can’t condemn the US for making that decision,” he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippine Constitution “clearly states that the country renounces war as an instrument of national policy and will strive to maintain friendly relations with all countries.”

“It is in consideration of this principle that the Philippines has always supported the policy of two states for two peoples as a long-term solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians,” said DFA spokesman Robespierre Bolivar.

He said the Philippines is also “willing to play its part in brokering peace in the region.”

“In fact, the country’s abstention in the recorded vote on resolution ES-10/18 on the ‘Status of Jerusalem’ at the United Nations General Assembly’s tenth emergency special session is in line with support for the implementation of UN initiatives aimed at the peaceful resolution of the Middle East conflict,” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO

