PH wins bronze in ice hockey tournament

The Philippines national men’s ice hockey team routed Singapore 15-0, to claim the bronze medal in the Challenge Cup of Asia tournament held at the Mall of Asia skating rink on Sunday.

Team captain Steven Fuglister, Carl Montano, and Jon David Samson recorded hat tricks throughout the game. Jose Cadiz and Benjamin “BJ” Imperial tallied two goals each for Team Philippines known as the Philippine Mighty Ducks.

Along with his hat trick, Montano also tallied three assists, giving him six points.

Cadiz scored the game’s first goal, with Montano assisting him, at the game’s first two minutes.

Goaltender Paolo Spafford stopped nine shots on goal from Singapore, earning a shutout win. Singaporean goaltenders Kenny Liang and Yeong Mun Jun combined for a total of 34 saves. Liang allowed 11 Philippine goals, while Yeong allowed the last four.

Spafford also tallied an assist on Patrick Syquiatco’s goal, after the latter served a minor penalty in the first period.

Fuglister, the leader of the tournament (12 goals, 8 assists), scored the 15th goal in the last 14.5 seconds of the game.

Mongolia won the tournament’s gold medal after beating Thailand 5-1 on Saturday. The Thais later defeated Kuwait 12-1 on Sunday to capture the silver medal.