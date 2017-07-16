PH wins three more golds in Asean Schools Games

Team Philippines earned three more gold medals in the 9th Asean Schools Games being held at the Singapore School Sports in Singapore.

Swimmer Maurice Sacho Ilustre, a 2017 Palarong Pambansa record holder, clocked 52.23 seconds to rule the boys’ 100m freestyle over Mikkel Jun Jie Lee (52.44) and Samuel Shaojun, both from Singapore (53.07).

Ilustre, a De La Salle Zobel standout who swept all of his seven events in the 60th edition of the games at the San Jose de Buenavista in Antique, also won a silver medal in the boys’ 400m freestyle.

Some 10 minutes later, Filipino-British swimmer Bhay Maitland Newberry struck another gold for the Philippines by topping the girls’ 200m breaststroke.

Newberry clocked 2:20.88 in winning the event, while Permatahani Azzahra of Indonesia (2:23.31) got the silver.

Newberry’s teammate, Raven Faith Alcoseba (2:26.41), salvaged the bronze.

“No words can describe how thankful I am right now, it’s an honor carrying the name of the Philippines,” Newberry said.

In athletics competition at the Bishan Stadium, James Orduna of University of the East-Manila topped the boys’ 3,000m run.

Long jumper Karl Arvyn Aquino won the first gold on Saturday morning.

Philippine Sports Commissioner Charles Raymond A. Maxey lauded the gallant efforts of the Filipino athletes.

“We are happy with the good start. We hope to sustain this fine showing. Credit goes to the athletes for giving it their best,” Maxey said.

All gold medalists stand to receive cash incentives from DepEd as announced by the Department of Education (DepEd) during the pre-departure orientation held at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan Deped Central Office on July 8.