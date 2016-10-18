PH wins two medals in World Sepak- takraw meet

The Philippines won a silver and a bronze on Tuesday at the 31st King’s Cup World Sepaktakraw Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

The men’s team took the silver medal in the hoop event. Thailand won the gold while Vietnam settled for the bronze.

In the women’s division, Thailand captured the gold while the Philippines pocketed the silver. Vietnam got the silver medal.

A total of 16 countries are competing in five events in the tournament sanctioned by the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF), the world governing body in the sport.

The Philippines is in the Premier Division that also includes host Thailand, Vietnam, China, Germany, Australia, the United States, France and others.

The men’s team will meet Brunei in the three-aside Regu event in Group A, which also include South Korea.

The Philippines, Vietnam and Japan are in Group A in the women’s division.

The tournament also features the Team and Double events.

Philippine Sepak Takraw Association President Karen Tanchanco Caballero said the Filipino players have a good chance in the men’s doubles and Regu as well as in the women’s Hoop and Regu.

The members of the Philippine team are Jason Huerte, Rheyjey Ortouste, Ronsited Gabayeron, Emmanuel Escote, Reznan Pabriga, John Jeffery Morcillos, John Bobier, Mark Joseph Gonzales, JC Lee, Alvin Pangan, Joeart Jumawan, Rhemwil Catana, Desiree Autor, Gelyn Evora, Josefina Maat, Mary Ann Lopez, Rizzalyn Amolacion and Kristel Carloman.

PNA